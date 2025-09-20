'Tripe' - Scott Lindsey says Crawley Town fans should be 'throwing things' at him after Notts County defeat

Scott Lindsey says Crawley Town fans should be ‘throwing things’ at him after a 4-0 defeat away at Notts County.

Goals from Scott Robertson, Tyrese Hall (2) and Alassana Jatta ended Reds recent unbeaten run – and Lindsey was furious at the end of the game and described the four goals conceded as ‘disgusting’.

259 Crawley fans made the trip to Meadow Lane and Lindsey was not happy with what his team produced for them. “They are amazing. I'm so angry that we've given that tripe to watch in many ways because them goals are just disgusting and no fan should have to travel this amount of distance and watch that,” he said. “But they're brilliant.

“They're just class. They don't deserve that. And I don't deserve them after that, really.

“I don't deserve their appreciation of me after that rubbish. They should be throwing things at me, truth be known. But I love them and they're just class.”

After the 3-0 opening day defeat against Grimsby, Lindsey said he wanted his side to kick off straight away and try again – but he did not think that against the Magpies.

"No, we didn't have any energy today. So if we kicked off now, we certainly wouldn't have any energy.

“There were two or three players missing today for me. Didn't have any energy, didn't really be present in the game, didn't affect the game, kind of pretended to be out there. So if we kicked off again now, we'd probably be worse than we were.

“We probably need to get down the road, recover the players and go again next week.”