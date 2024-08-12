Troak helps Robins survive Trigwell red to take useful point off Wick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you asked Jack Troak at 2pm how he expected his Saturday afternoon to end, the answer would not been playing in goal for Hassocks against Wick.

Yet that is exactly where the popular forward found himself after Fraser Trigwell was sent off with 10 minutes left.

Despite finishing with a numerical disadvantage and the strange sight of Troak between the posts, the Robins came away with a useful 1-1 draw at the Hassocks Hotel Beacon Ground.

“My ankle had gone and I thought I may and try as well be useful one way and thankfully we kept the point in the end,” Troak said afterwards.

Ruari Farrell scored his second goal in two starts for Hassocks with the equaliser against Wick.

“The last time I went in goal was years ago at Lewes Under 21s and I conceded in the 90th minute, so a little more positive this time.”

It did not take long for Troak to change his Instagram bio to read ‘Hassocks FC GK’ with a cat emoji and upload a post captioned “Fraser out, Mr Troak in”.

Troak claimed this was the work of teammates stealing his phone. The camaraderie which played such a huge part in the Robins’ record-breaking 2023-24 campaign clearly remains after a busy summer of recruitment.

Wick were promoted via the Division One playoffs back in April and look to have enough talent in their squad to make an impression at this level.

Forward Josh Irish in particular was a real livewire in the Mid Sussex sunshine, showing Hassocks why he plundered 28 goals in 32 appearances last season.

Irish gave Wick a 19th minute lead but had already gone close on a couple of occasions prior. Only two minutes were on the clock when he volleyed a deep James Thurgar cross wide of the far post.

Next came two chances in quick succession. Dan Hills turned over position for Irish to shoot off target before a distance drive whistled just over the top of Trigwell’s crossbar.

Irish was in much closer proximity to the Hassocks goal when opening the scoring, gobbling up a rebound after Trigwell saved from Matt Storm.

Wick were proving to be a tough nut to crack for the Robins. Hassocks were enjoying plenty of possession without managing to break through.

Visiting defenders Ryan Barratt and Charlie Robinson in particular were always in the right place at the right time to make crucial interventions.

That extended to Barratt thinking he had done enough to prevent Ruari Farrell equalising for the Robins five minutes before half time.

Dragons goalkeeper Keelan Belcher made a fine save, only for Farrell to react quickest and send the loose ball towards goal.

Barratt went lunging in and managed to hook the shot away. Hassocks fans in close attendance thought it over the line; Wick players and supporters did not.

The assistant referee appeared to share the view of the visitors as no signal for a goal was forthcoming and confusion began reigning.

Referee Mark Spence subsequently took matters into his own hands. Mr Spence awarded the Robins their equaliser, giving Farrell his second goal in as many starts.

The Mid Sussex Premier Division goal machine is making an impressive start to life in senior football following his summer move from Lindfield.

Opportunities to add to the scoreline came at both ends in a second half which ebbed and flowed. Belcher turned away a Joe Overy shot just three minutes after the restart. The resulting corner almost saw Will Berry mark his full Robins debut with a goal, heading inches over.

Trigwell then denied Barratt before a confident sprawling gather of a Thurgar cross snuffed out what threatened to be a dangerous Wick attack.

Hassocks saw a goal correctly ruled out for offside on 70 minutes, followed 10 later by Trigwell receiving his marching orders. The Robins number one hared from his line to bring down Wick substitute Louie Fulker around five yards outside the box.

Irish beat the wall from the resulting free kick but not Troak, whose first save of the game drew loud cheers.

Wick came on strong but Hassocks dug in and weathered the storm, helped by Jayden Susso blasting over when well placed and then by Troak denying Irish with a solid near-post stop.

Hassocks: Trigwell; Blake, Berry, Hendy, Bull; Overy, Budd, Mundy, Troak; Fair; Farrell. Subs: Vale, Furnell, Frankland, Hurst, Tighe (used).