Tuck's home: Player who won Bognor Regis Town the Sussex Senior Cup is back

Doug Tuck is back at Bognor Regis Town after Rocks boss Robbie Blake snapped up the midfielder from Isthmian premier division rivals Horsham.

Fans’ favourite Tuck left Nyewood Lane in 2020 to join the Hornets following a nine-year stint at Bognor, where he made more than 300 appearances after joining from the Brighton & Hove Albion youth ranks.

Now he has returned and Blake says capturing the pass-master from Horsham will give him options in the middle of the park as he plots a successful campaign ahead.

He said: “We are really pleased to have him back at the club and I have no doubts that he will prove to be a valuable member of the squad for us as we go into the new season.

“We know all about Tucky’s qualities and recruiting someone like him who has his ability coupled with his experience is an easy decision to make to be honest.”

Tuck reached the FA Trophy semi-finals with the Rocks in 2016 and was a member of the side that won promotion to the National League South in 2017/18. He also scored the goal that won Bognor the Sussex Senior Cup in 2019 against Burgess Hill Town.

His arrival is another statement from Bognor who have completed a clutch of signings as they prepare to get back into training later this month before the pre-season friendly matches kick off.

