Two Crawley Town league games picked for live Sky Sports coverage

Crawley Town’s fixture away at Gillingham in League Two on Saturday, November 15 has been chosen for live TV coverage

The game at Priestfield Stadium will now kick-off at 5.30pm, and will be shown live on Sky Sports Football.

The Reds’ trip to Cheltenham Town on Sunday, January 4, 2026 has also been picked for broadcast.

The League Two fixture at the EV Charger Points Stadium will now kick off at 12pm, and will be shown live on Sky Sports+.

Crawley’s home game against the Robins on Saturday, September 13 was picked for live TV coverage at the start of July.

The Reds’ 2025-26 League Two campaign gets underway with an away game at Grimsby Town this Saturday.