Two former managers back in charge of Lancing FC

Dale Hurley and James Rhodes are back as Lancing FC bosses as the club look to recover from another turbulent start to a season.

Both have bossed the Lancers before and are now tasked with getting them moving up the SCFL premier division table after a poor opening.

Their arrival comes after Dean Cox’s second spell as manager ended – making it four managers who had left in less than a year.

Lancing chairman Martin Gander said he was excited to appoint Hurley and Rhodes.

Lancing in action earlier this season -now they have new bosses to lead them | Picture: Stephen Goodger

“Following my conversation with Ryan Andrews, our interim manager, after the Seaford defeat, he asked to step down in the best interests of the football club to move forward appointing a permanent management team.

"I would like to thank Ryan and Richard for all their hard work in their time with the club and the effort they have put in. They will always be welcomed back and they leave with their heads high.

"With this happening so quickly I had to react without going through the interview process. I’d received many very good applications for the manager’s position, even though we didn’t actually advertise the vacancy. I was very impressed with the interest.

"We all welcome James and Dale back to Lancing FC.”

They will be in charge is Saturday’s home league tussle with Guernsey – the Lancers having been boosted by a 1-0 SCFL win at Lingfield last weekend.

On Tuesday they lost 5-2 at Wick in the Sussex Senior Cup.