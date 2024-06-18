Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Agutter is delighted after tying two more key players to new Worthing FC deals.

Attacker Danny Cashman and defender Alfie young have agreed new terms to keep then at Woodside Road for the 2024-25 season.

They’re the latest in a series of deals done by the club to get next season’s squad in place as they plot another bid for promotion to the National League Premier.

Cashman, 23, arrived at Woodside last summer following the expiration of his contract at Championship side Coventry City. He became a key part of the Rebels squad last term, making 39 appearances across all competitions, scoring 15 goals.

Danny Cashman celebrates one of his 15 goals last season | Picture: Mike Gunn

Agutter told the Worthing FC website: “We are very happy to re-sign Cash for the coming season. Danny is an exceptionally talented footballer who brings so much quality to the team, he’s a match-winner who consistently rises to the occasion and he will be absolutely integral to us moving forward.

“We also believe there is a lot more to come from Danny which can only be a positive for us as a team as we look ahead to the challenge in front of us.”

The versatile midfielder popped up with goals at key moments last season, including two against Bath City to help the side reach the first round of the FA Cup for the first time since 1999 – a feat he repeated against the same opponents a few months later in Worthing’s first ever live TV match.

Defender Young has also signed a new contract. The 27-year-old is in his second stint with the club having rejoined the Rebels from Ramsgate midway through last season.

Alfie Young in Rebels action | Picture: Mike Gunn

He made his second debut for the club when he came on as a substitute in the Reds’ 1-0 away win at Tonbridge Angels last term and became a virtually ever-present member of the squad thereafter.

Agutter added: “We are delighted to re-sign Alfie for the coming season. He has played a very important role in Worthing’s recent success, and equally, we know he is an incredibly important player in terms of our planned progression moving forward.

“We are sure that Alfie alongside Cookie, with Haighy behind them between the sticks gives us a great platform to build and maintain attacks, as well as a solid trio that will help us improve our defensive fortunes. Above all else Alfie knows the Club and understands the expectations and standards – another factor that will be very important to us in achieving our goals”.

The defender made 21 appearances for the Rebels last season, cementing his place in the side upon arrival, and now prepares for another term at Woodside.

Worthing have confirmed that defender Kodi Lyons-Foster will not be signing a new deal at the club as he searches for a new challenge. The club said they would like to thank Kodi for his efforts during his time here and wish him the very best of luck in his future career.

As we reported last week, the Rebels have released Roco Rees, Toby Bull, Jesse Starkey, Dylan Fage, Joan Luque, Jake Robinson and Odei Sorondo.

Reuben Livesey Austin has rejected a contract offer and loanees Ollie Wright, Josh Chambers and Jack Wadham have gone.