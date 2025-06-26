Two more signings imminent - but Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey still feels squad is short

It’s been a rollercoaster week for the Crawley Town squad as they returned to training – and manager Scott Lindsey has revealed where he thinks the squad is at ahead of their training camp in Spain.

Reds fans are used to seeing big changes to the squad under WAGMI and this year seems no different.

And Lindsey told us where he feels where the squad is at. "There's been moments where I felt frustrated but I think that's kind of the process where we're at as a football club. We're still probably five or six short of where we need to be.

Crawley Town players at training this week | Picture: CTFC

“We're not miles away from getting them done. There’s a lot of work going in behind the scenes, some good people have been putting a lot of work into trying to make that happen. We've done countless Zoom calls with players and meetings with agents and stuff like that.”

And the Reds boss believes there will be more additions next week.

“We're close to another two, which could be announced in the next week and hopefully there'll be some more to follow. It's just an ongoing process all the time, and of course, we've got to make sure that it fits you within the budget of what we've and we’ve got to make sure we pick the right players who can play in my style. And also they have to have a good attitude and a good work ethic to play the way I want to play as well.

"It’s a lot of boxes to tick before we pull the trigger and sign these players.

“We have got one or two at the moment who are literally in the waiting room at kind of the last stages of negotiations now, so I'm hopeful that we could probably add another two to the squad in the next week.”

The players returned from their off-season on Monday with couple of days of testing before getting out on the grass – and Lindsey was pleased with them and said the new players had settled in. “They all come back kind of light in good shape think it's clear to see from the session that we've done that they've all been working out during the off-season.

"We’ve have a good atmosphere around the place and the new players have blended in really well with the current squad so I can't complain.”