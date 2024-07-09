Two more through the door for Hassocks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hassocks have added two experienced defenders to their squad for the 2024-25 Southern Combination Premier Division season with the captures of Liam Hendy and Will Berry.

The duo are best known in Sussex non-league circles for their long and successful spells at Lancing. They have more than 500 appearances for the Lancers between them and helped the Culver Road outfit to win the Peter Bentley League Cup in 2016, the Southern Combination Supplementary Shield in 2021 and become established in the Isthmian League following promotion to step four.

Berry joins Hassocks direct from Lancing, where he was part of the squad who finished sixth in the Isthmian South East Division last season. He started out with the Lancers in 2008, followed by two seasons with Burgess Hill Town between 2009 and 2011.

Next came a spell with Whitehawk. Berry spent the 2013-14 and 2014-15 campaigns with Worthing, playing over 50 times for the Rebels before re-joining Lancing in the summer of 2015.

Hassocks have completed the signing of Will Berry from Lancing.

Berry has remained at Culver Road ever since, bar a brief interlude with Littlehampton Town at the start of the 2022-23 season.

Hendy arrives at the Beacon from Haywards Heath Town, for whom he played 27 times last season after signing from Littlehampton in October.

He progressed through the youth ranks at Lancing, spending a decade at Culver Road and going onto become club captain as the Lancers were promoted out of the Southern Combination for the first time in their history.

Hendy ended his 10-years with Lancing when moving to Littlehampton alongside Berry in the summer of 2022.

The Robins have also swooped for defender Liam Hendy from Haywards Heath Town.

He went onto play 35 times for the Marigolds in 2022-23, adding another seven appearances at the start of the 2023-24 season before reuniting with his former Lancing boss Naim Rouane at Haywards Heath.

Berry and Hendy made their first appearances in Hassocks shirts last Tuesday night, somewhat ironically in a friendly against Lancing at Culver Road. The Robins were defeated 2-1 with pre-season favourite A Trialist getting the Hassocks goal.