Two new directors boost Burgess Hill Town’s plans to grow
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Gary Mansell and Dave Bradbury will join David Corney and Vicky Gaffney on the board of parent company Burgess Hill Town FC Group Ltd with immediate effect.
Neither is a stranger at Leylands Park.
Joint first team manager Mansell, who joined the Hill in 2020, has delivered success on the pitch alongside fellow joint manager Jay Lovett as the Hillians won promotion to the Isthmian premier division via the play-offs.
He will be continuing in his role as joint manager with JLovett as well taking up the role of director of football and be in charge of the new pathway set-up.
Bradbury, whose association goes back 31 years as a supporter, has held many different roles throughout the club, will become director of operations and continue in his role in charge of daily operations at the ground.
Both will add valuable skills and knowledge to the club.
With big plans in the pipeline at the Hillians and promotion to step three secured, these are exciting times for Hillians supporters.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.