Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burgess Hill Town FC say they are delighted to announce the appointment of two new directors at the HomeCall Carpets Community Stadium..

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Mansell and Dave Bradbury will join David Corney and Vicky Gaffney on the board of parent company Burgess Hill Town FC Group Ltd with immediate effect.

Neither is a stranger at Leylands Park.

Joint first team manager Mansell, who joined the Hill in 2020, has delivered success on the pitch alongside fellow joint manager Jay Lovett as the Hillians won promotion to the Isthmian premier division via the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Mansell and Dave Bradbury flanked by the Hillians' owners David Corney and Vicky Gaffney | Picture: BHTFC

He will be continuing in his role as joint manager with JLovett as well taking up the role of director of football and be in charge of the new pathway set-up.

Bradbury, whose association goes back 31 years as a supporter, has held many different roles throughout the club, will become director of operations and continue in his role in charge of daily operations at the ground.

Both will add valuable skills and knowledge to the club.

With big plans in the pipeline at the Hillians and promotion to step three secured, these are exciting times for Hillians supporters.