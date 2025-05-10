Two new directors boost Burgess Hill Town’s plans to grow

By Steve Bone
Published 10th May 2025, 16:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Burgess Hill Town FC say they are delighted to announce the appointment of two new directors at the HomeCall Carpets Community Stadium..

Gary Mansell and Dave Bradbury will join David Corney and Vicky Gaffney on the board of parent company Burgess Hill Town FC Group Ltd with immediate effect.

Neither is a stranger at Leylands Park.

Joint first team manager Mansell, who joined the Hill in 2020, has delivered success on the pitch alongside fellow joint manager Jay Lovett as the Hillians won promotion to the Isthmian premier division via the play-offs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Gary Mansell and Dave Bradbury flanked by the Hillians' owners David Corney and Vicky Gaffney | Picture: BHTFCGary Mansell and Dave Bradbury flanked by the Hillians' owners David Corney and Vicky Gaffney | Picture: BHTFC
Gary Mansell and Dave Bradbury flanked by the Hillians' owners David Corney and Vicky Gaffney | Picture: BHTFC

He will be continuing in his role as joint manager with JLovett as well taking up the role of director of football and be in charge of the new pathway set-up.

Bradbury, whose association goes back 31 years as a supporter, has held many different roles throughout the club, will become director of operations and continue in his role in charge of daily operations at the ground.

Both will add valuable skills and knowledge to the club.

With big plans in the pipeline at the Hillians and promotion to step three secured, these are exciting times for Hillians supporters.

Related topics:Burgess Hill Town

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice