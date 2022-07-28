Two new faces, two wins: Worthing FC preparations going great guns

Worthing receive the Isthmian shield / Picture: Mike Gunn

Adam Hinshelwood’s team recorded an eye-catching 5-1 win over a young Swindon Town side on Saturday – while an experimental Worthing line-up beat Horsham 3-0 on Tuesday night o claim the Isthmian League charity shield trophy. Here is Mike Gunn's picture gallery from the shield triumph.

Meanwhile the boss has confirmed the signings of Nodirbek Bobomurodov and Charlie Towning after both completed successful trials with the club.

Hinshelwood has been delighted by results and – more importantly – performances in the warm-up games and was pleased to see a Jake Robinson hat-trick and Ollie Peace double sink the Robins at the weekend.

Bobomurodov and Towning have been with the club throughout pre-season and impressed in training and friendlies – and celebrated signing their deals by helping the Reds to the shield triumph on Tuesday.

Bobomurodov, who was among the scorers on Tuesday, was born in Uzbekistan but moved to the UK at a young age.

The 22-year-old attacker can operate anywhere across the front line and told the club website: “I can play on the left, right or down the centre but I’m happy to play wherever the manager wants me to make an impact.”

He had short spells at Cheshunt and Corinthian Casuals last season before ending the campaign with National League South outfit Hungerford Town.

Bobomurodov added: “There’s strong teams in the league. Compared to Step 3 the tempo is higher, the teams are tougher but we’ll be able to adapt with our style of play and the demands from the manager.”

Towning, 25, spent last season with Eastbourne Borough helping them to a sixth placed finish in National South.

The versatile midfielder can operate either in a holding or attacking role from the centre of pitch. He said: “I am a technical player who likes to receive the ball and anytime I’m in and around the box I’ll pull the trigger.”