Two West Sussex football clubs announce merger

The new team will be called Holbrook Olympic FC, bringing together the players and staff of both clubs who will field two teams each week in the upcoming 2022-23 West Sussex League season.

Home games of the new team will be played at the Holbrook Club as Horsham Olympic vacate their home of some 35 years, Dutchell’s Copse, which is just a stone’s throw away.

A new badge reflecting both clubs is being developed.

Horsham Olympic stalwart and outgoing chairman Tim Wilkins said: “The bringing together of these two great grassroots Horsham clubs, Olympic with its rich history of over 60 years in the town and Holbrook with it’s second-to-none superb facilities, can only bode well for the current and future new players in the area.”

Stepping down as chairman of Holbrook FC, but still on the new joint committee, Paul Williams enthused about the initiative.

He said: “Our amalgamation will ensure a solid future for the continuation of football being played at the Holbrook Club for many more years to come, giving those local under-16 players an avenue to carry on playing when they leave their youth teams.”

Newly appointed chairman of Holbrook Olympic FC Roger Edwards added: “The facilities at the Holbrook Club are amazing, wonderful floodlit training pitches, great changing rooms and showers for six teams and a bar and TV showing live football for our players to relax in, post-match.

“We have already secured sponsorship for future kits and equipment for 2023-24 and everyone is excited about the prospect of growing this club going forward.”

The spirits of both former clubs are well represented in the initial joint committee.

The first pre-season training session as Holbrook Olympic embarks on its first season will be held at the Holbrook Club next Tuesday, July 5, at 6.30pm.

New players are always welcome. For those wishing to join call Gareth Mattison on 07834 944039 or email [email protected]