Two wins from two for Robins in flying start to new season

For the first time since the 2016-17 campaign, Hassocks have opened a Southern Combination League season with two victories from two matches.

The Robins overcame Saltdean United 1-0 on Saturday before coming from behind to defeat Bexhill United 2-1 on Tuesday night.

There were plenty of new faces for the Beacon faithful to get used to in that win over the Tigers. Darren Budd, Joe Overy, Noah Hoffman and Morgan Vale all made their full debuts whilst there were first Hassocks appearances from the bench for Ruari Farrell, Harry Furnell and Dylan Hurst.

Yet for all the summer signings, it was an old favourite who got the only goal of the game. Jack Troak came off the bench to net with a stunning effort on 79 minutes and get Hassocks off to a winning start.

Raging Joe Bull and Budd linked up on halfway to release the lively Overy down the right. He fed Furnell, whose blocked shot spun into the air and towards Troak arriving from the left flank.

Troak got the ball under control using his chest before bending a controlled effort from the edge of the box through a gap between two Saltdean defenders. It kissed the far post on its way in, leaving Tigers goalkeeper Jordan Hawkins helpless.

Hassocks created marginally more opportunities than their visitors, although they did have to weather a bit of a storm midway through the first half.

Alex Bygraves in particular was sensational during that spell, making several key blocks. Bygraves had not been due to play this season because of an impending move to Dubai.

But with both the Robins' centre back recruits Liam Hendy and Will Berry unavailable, he answered James Westlake's call to help out.

A man-of-the-match performance and a clean sheet was a fitting way for the popular Bygraves to bow out after two seasons captaining Hassocks.

Bexhill arrived in Mid Sussex with a new-look side and former boss Ryan Light back at the helm, under whom they went from Division One strugglers to regular top seven finishes during his previous spell in charge.

The Pirates needed just five minutes to show that this would not be as plain sailing as Hassocks' 5-0 victory when these sides last met in April. Some slack defending allowed Richie Welch to give the visitors an early lead.

Westlake had shuffled his back, making six changes from the weekend as he looked to utilise the full depth of what appears a very strong squad.

And it was two of the players coming into the starting XI who hauled Hassocks to victory. Troak struck his second in as many matches on the stroke of half time after being teed up by Farrell.

The former Lindfield goal machine went on to add a goal to his assist on what was an impressive first start at this level, heading home the winner for Hassocks just past the hour mark.