UK heatwave: Eastbourne Borough FC will treat it with respect

Manager Danny Bloor expects no late change of plan. "To the best of our knowledge the game is on. Thankfully, we understand that temperatures will be just a little lower on Saturday than earlier in the week, and of course we take all precautions, such as drinks breaks to rehydrate.

"The benefit of a friendly, as opposed to a competitive game, is that both clubs can rotate substitutes at will, and manage the game tactically."

The boss will be keen to keep up the momentum after last Saturday's impressive 1-0 victory over League Two AFC Wimbledon. An 800-strong crowd enjoyed a fast-paced and competitive game in which Borough matched their higher-level opponents.

Eastbourne Borough v AFC Wimbledon in action last weekend / Picture: Andy Pelling

Despite some great goalmouth action, the scoreline somehow remained goalless until the 83rd minute, when Chris Whelpdale met an inswinging corner with a perfect flicked header at the near post to notch the only goal.

"We are making great progress and we are bang on track with our training and team building. Supporters are always eager for news of fresh signings, but my task is to get it right for August 6th (when Borough open their National South season) and not for July 16th.

"Last Saturday's friendly proved not simply a useful exercise for me and my coaching staff, but a thoroughly entertaining game of football. The quality from both sides was fantastic, with some lovely football played, and although the result is always secondary, it was great to claim that late winning goal!

As a club we continue to nurture our relationships with the Football League clubs, and we were really grateful to our friends at AFC Wimbledon for coming down with their full first team squad. We still have the visit of Lincoln City to look forward to (on Tuesday 2nd August)."

Before that final friendly, the Sports also entertain lower-league opposition in the shape of Bexhill United and East Grinstead Town, who will visit Priory Lane on Saturday 23 and Saturday 30 July respectively.

Meanwhile Danny Bloor has captured the services of Dean Lightwood, who returns to the Lane as first team goalkeeping coach. Under Garry Wilson and Nick Greenwood, Dean kept goal - if fact he didn't simply keep goal, he barricaded it, he bossed it and he built an unshakeable reputation as one of the Langney Sports Greats.

Subsequently Dean's coaching has taken him to a number of clubs and he counts many current keepers among his former proteges - not least England international Nick Pope.