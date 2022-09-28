‘Unacceptable and disgusting’ – Eastbourne Borough condemn Dartford fan who racially abused player
Eastbourne Borough have issued a strong condemnation of a fan who racially abused one of their players in a National League South game at Dartford last night – and have called for the person in question to be banned from their ground.
As we reported earlier the incident came at the end of the game, which Dartford won 2-1, and was not the only incident of concern highlighted by Borough players and staff.
Two Eastbourne players were abused on the night and are said to be ‘shocked and dismayed’.
A statement from Eastbourne Borough said: “In an incident toward the end of Tuesday’s fixture away vs Dartford FC, one of our players on the sideline was subjected to unacceptable and disgusting comments of a racist nature from one of the Dartford supporters situated behind the dugouts. This followed on from continual abuse from this individual during the game toward those in the Eastbourne Borough dugout.
“Dartford stewards and supporters stepped in and the offender was removed from the ground. We trust and believe that our friends at Dartford will act in the strongest manner in banning this individual from their ground, and will take steps to report him to the appropriate authorities for further sanctions.
“Another of our players suffered similar abuse whilst on the field of play from a separate supporter.
"This abhorrent behaviour has no place in football and both clubs are united in football and committed to equality for all.
“Both players are shocked and dismayed and are being fully supported by all at the club. We will continue to fight racism in all its forms.”