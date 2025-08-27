Wick’s poor performance in Monday’s derby defeat to Pagham at Nyetimber Lane angered manager Lee Baldwin, who called their effort 'unacceptable'.

The Dragons won their first match in six starts when they beat Welling Town 1-0 in the FA Vase on Saturday as Josh Irish capitalised on a defensive mix up to score with the last meaningful kick of the game.

But they failed to show against the Lions, having battled to a draw before losing on penalties against them in the Peter Bentley Cup a fortnight ago. See Pagham-Wick pictures by Roger Smith here.

“We were completely outpassed and outplayed, completely outrun and outmuscled and completely outfought,” Baldwin lamented.

Wick in action at Pagham - where boss Lee Baldwin was less than impressed with his team | Picture: Roger Smith

“We were second best in every single department imaginable and it’s not good enough and it’s not acceptable. There has to be an immediate change.

“It’s bad enough losing games when you feel defeat isn’t justified but it’s really hard losing when you have played poorly.

“That’s what really upset me as it was a derby and we should have been at the races and we weren’t.

"There has to be changes and we have to be more thorough in everything we do.

Wick got the better of Welling Town in the FA Vase | Picture: Stephen Goodger

"Hopefully the match at Nyetimber Lane was a wake-up call. We keep saying everything will be all right next week but that hasn’t been the case and we have played four, lost four and are bottom of the league.

“The buck stops with me and I’ve got to stop the bleeding.”

