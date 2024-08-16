'Unbelievable' - This is the Crawley Town star Scott Lindsey 'just loves watching'
The 26-year-old has been pivotal in the wins over Blackpool and Swindon Town - including a sublime through ball to Rushian Hepburn-Murphy to score the opener against the Seasiders.
The American linked back up with Lindsey’s Reds after a successful second half to the 2023/24 season where he became a fans’ favourite.
The 26-year-old joined the club in the January of 2024 and immediately impressed with his tricky footwork and skill. Kelly made 18 appearances in the regular season and went on to feature in all three Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Matches, which ended in promotion at Wembley
And Lindsey waxed lyrical about the former FC Tulsa and Colorado Rapids star . “Jeremy Kelly is an unbelievable for me,” he said. “I think he's a fantastic footballer, I really do.
“He's just so good, I just love watching him. I really enjoy him when he plays wide, left, seems to come inside the shape, really smoothly, and carries the ball so well.
“He seems to run faster with the ball than he does without it.”
And Lindsey praised his versatility. He said: “When you play him deeper as a pivot, he's fine at receiving the ball, making passes and driving into space.
“When you play him as a number 10, he finds space, he receives it on the half turn and he makes things happen. His ball for Rushian's goal was just incredible. He was involved in the action leading up to that where made a couple of passes with Max Anderson he kind of turned, recognised the space and lifted it over the top into space for Rushian to run onto.
“He’s a fantastic footballer.”
And Lindsey has been pleased with the way his Number 10s have contributed to sar, with Ronan Darcy providing the other assist against Blackpool and Jack Roles scoring two against Swindon.
“|t was pleasing that actually both goals come from the number 10s [against Blackpool], making the assists, that's pleasing for me because that’s what they are there for,” said Lindsey.
“And then you saw Jack Roles on Tuesday night score two fantastic goals from that position.”