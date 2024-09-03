'Unfortunate injury' - Crawley Town midfielder returns to parent club Bournemouth
González joined the Reds on a season-long loan in the summer and played in pre-season – including against Crystal Palace.
A Crawley Town statement said: “Gonzalez picked up an unfortunate injury towards the end of pre-season, and after a series of medical tests, it was decided that the best course of action would be for the loan to be terminated so Michael could return to Bournemouth for treatment.
“The club would like to thank Michael for his efforts during his short time at the Broadfield Stadium and wishes him well in his future endeavours.”
Dacosta was born in Alicante and began his career in the academy of local side Alicante CF. The youngster has an impressive story as his parents moved to England and quickly settled in London, where he played for a number of grassroots teams before his family moved again, to Portsmouth. While playing for another grassroots team in Portsmouth, he was offered a trial at professional side Bournemouth, who signed him after just four weeks.
Dacosta has impressed during his time with Bournemouth and has earned a spot on the bench for a Premier League fixture in the 2022/23 season. González has also been called up to represent Spain at Under-19 level.