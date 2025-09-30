United hold in form Pagham

Pagham arrived at the Oval arena on Saturday with a top six spot and a great run of form behind them

It was a somber start to the afternoon as players and supporters held an immaculately observed minute’s silence for the memory of Billy Vigar, who so tragically lost his fight for life on Thursday following his accident at Wingate & Leyton the previous week. The Chichester City striker was just 21.

The match started brightly enough, but just ten minutes in stand-in captain Max Thompson was unable to continue, the result of a collision in the warm-up. Head injuries are obviously forefront of everybody’s minds at the moment, and Anthony Thomas replaced him. A subsequent CT scan showed concussion for Thompson.

United dealt efficiently with the Pagham pressure, before starting to mount an insurgency of their own; Brett Patton’s cross was headed just wide by Tarik Ibrahim, before Josh Thomas hit a scorcher just wide. Patton was emboldened and went on a solo run, his shot deflected for a corner, before Josh Thomas again fired just wide.

Just ahead of the break, the excellent T’yano Wilson was played through and hit the crossbar from the edge of the penalty box. All level at half time, and Pagham realising that this week was going to be a bit more of a challenge than other recent fixtures!

It was Wilson again who nearly broke the deadlock just minutes into the second half, bringing an excellent save from the visiting keeper. As the temperature rose, Mo Huchu joined Ollie Hyland in the yellow card club, and Alex Hobden in the United goal saved well to preserve the deadlock.

With ten minutes left Ibrahim was replaced by Akim Rocinskis, who immediately looked lively; his shot from close range stung the keeper, who could only parry it away.

Into injury time and with United still pushing, Yannis Drais absolutely smashed a shot from outside the box, flat footing everyone, but the shot hit the post.

All square it was then at full time, and United look forward to the visit of Shoreham this Saturday.