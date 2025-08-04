United impress at East Grinstead

An away tip to Sheppey was the reward on Saturday as Eastbourne United powered past East Grinstead.

It’s difficult to avoid the cliches some days; the FA cup tends to bring out the worst in us- David v Goliath, underdogs, etc. the trouble is, they are cliches for a reason, so often it’s true.

On Saturday Eastbourne United knew that they would have to be at full power against a very strong, physical looking East Grinstead team. Had the playoff final gone better for United, these teams may have been equals this season, but as it is, there’s a division between them.

Straight from kick-off, the lively crowd must have been wondering in which direction the gulf was; Mo Huchu looked like a hand full from the start, and there were less than two minutes on the clock when his high speed cross found Rhyle Ovenden, who obliged to make it 0-1 to United. The rowdy Grinstead followers were shocked into silence as a gleeful United celebrated.

It certainly wasn’t one way traffic - the ever reliable Broadbent was called into action early to thwart a long range effort, but with just nine minutes on the clock it was 1-1 as United failed to deal with the lively Grinstead front line.

Considering the youth of some United players, this may have been the end. Instead, they appeared to take it personally, launching wave after wave, mainly through Huchu and Ibrahim on the wings, but Olle Hull and Josh Thomas were also looking lively.

In fact, it was Hull who responded to the equaliser by going through the left wing, trailing defenders and midfield behind him, before launching a viscous cross behind the back four at low height, any defenders nightmare, and it was the unfortunate number 4 who attempted to clear it, rifling it past his own keeper to restore United’s lead.

United settled into a pattern of assaults while on the break, Anthony Thomas and the excellent Ollie Hyland cleared every heading attempt before harm could be done. Farrel brought the calm (yes, I know!) and the defence looked assured.

On the half hour, another United forage lead to a scramble in the box, and Jack Samways kept on it to make it 1-3 to United at the break.

The teacups presumably flew in the home changing room, and Grinstead looked steadier as the second half got underway. Josh Thomas went close from Huchu’s cross, and Brett Patton had a speculative effort go wide before Samways forced the keeper into an excellent stop.

Ollie Hull so nearly made it four with a devilishly difficult bicycle kick, before Josh Thomas also stung the keepers hands.

In the dying embers of the game, Josh Thomas executed a deft backward flick to make it 1-4 for United, and to open his account with the first team. On the final whistle, the previously noisy East Grinstead crowd once again found their voice- applauding and congratulating United on the win. An act of class and sportsmanship that put the icing on an excellent cup tie.

On Saturday, United welcome much-fancied Steyning Town to the Oval for the opening fixture of the SCFL campaign.