United return to form

Senior Cup brings a change of fortune

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After another frustrating result on Saturday, Eastbourne United were looking to get their season well and truly on track.

Against Wick, United were in good form, but in all honesty Wick had the greater desire. That being said, the only goal of the game (once again) came from a mistake in the home defence, and was almost the only time Broadbent touched the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Tuesday's Sussex Senior Cup match, manager Anthony Storey drafted in Jake Warde in an attempt to bring some fire to the middle of the park.

Tell us your club news.

On the evening, the match was played in an absolute gale, with driving rain leaving the players, the bench and a few hardy souls watching absolutely drenched throughout.

United started looking the more lively, the teams only met 10 days ago, but Wick seemed caught out by the transformation, absolutely transfixed as Hopkinson stole in with seconds gone and narrowly missed making it 1-0.

McCreadie was reinvigorated and brought a great save out of the Wick keeper, matched two minutes later by a good stop from James Broadbent. Wick didn't learn their lesson and allowed Hopkinson to receive on the right, he cut in past three defenders and with an audacious switch of feet put it into the far corner with a stunning left footer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The floodgates were (Literally) opened, and McCreadie, Ovenden and Ingram all went close.

Half time was a chance to wring out the kit and get a second breath - with Storey away, Sean Loft took charge and proved equal to the gaffer in halftime talks- the second half was seconds old as Ovenden missed from about four inches, blazing over the bar. It was telling that nobody had a recrimination, just the surety that a second was coming.

Trevor McCreadie it was who doubled the lead a couple of minutes later, and Wick knew the game was up. Broadbent was in action a couple of times, but Ingram and Hopkinson had the run of the park.

On 72 minutes the excellent Warde was replaced by fellow debutant Dale Waring, and a minute later Ingram was ingloriously upended in the box. Hopkinson took the penalty, smashed home with no doubt at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCreadie was replaced by Gould, and Hopkinson by the returning Matt Black. Black was immediately lively, and Gould tried a long ranger, leaving the keeper stranded but going agonisingly over.

With ten minutes left, Ingram took matters into his own hands as he cut in from the left for a mirror image of Hopkinson's opener, making it 4-0.

United made two final changes as Ingram and Thompson were replaced by Grout and Ratcliffe. United continued to rub Wick's faces in it, but the referee blew the whistle to make it 4-0 to United , who progress to the second round.

On Saturday, United are once again at Fort Road as Bexhill United are the visitors for their first league meeting of the season. 3pm kick-off as always.

United: Broadbent, Cooper, Thompson, Hedland, Best, Ovenden, Leppard, Warde, Ingram, McCreadie, Hopkinson. Subs:Gould, Waring, Black, Ratcliffe, Grout.