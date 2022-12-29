Football itself seems to be taking a back seat at the moment, with so much going on in the background at the club. To be looking for our fourth management regime of the season so far less than halfway into the season must, I feel, indicate that all is not right within the House of Wagmi.

High profile departures - Tom Nichols and Matty Etherington

I don’t blame Matty Etherington and Simon Davies for departing the club, as it seems to me that with the transfer window due to open soon, they have probably been told there is no budget to strengthen the current squad.

Praying that this not the case, but until we see evidence to the contrary from our “frank and open” owners what else are we supposed to believe.

Etherington was possibly promised something that has not materialised, and probably left out of the decision to let Tom Nichols depart. Unless they make a statement as to the reasons for their departures, I fear we will never know the truth of either matter.

Where does all this leave the people who matter the most, the players, supporters and staff? Initially facing ridicule from other clubs in our league, but I would ask all our fans to back the players as they always do, with spirit, emotion and heart.

