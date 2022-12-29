I don’t blame Matty Etherington and Simon Davies for departing the club, as it seems to me that with the transfer window due to open soon, they have probably been told there is no budget to strengthen the current squad.
Praying that this not the case, but until we see evidence to the contrary from our “frank and open” owners what else are we supposed to believe.
Etherington was possibly promised something that has not materialised, and probably left out of the decision to let Tom Nichols depart. Unless they make a statement as to the reasons for their departures, I fear we will never know the truth of either matter.
Where does all this leave the people who matter the most, the players, supporters and staff? Initially facing ridicule from other clubs in our league, but I would ask all our fans to back the players as they always do, with spirit, emotion and heart.
This is the only way we will get through this nadir in our history, that and the appointment of a manager with League 2 experience prepared for a fight. In the meanwhile, perhaps Tony Craig and Joel Lynch could help instil much needed fight into the team.