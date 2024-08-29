Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Six points out of six – that was Eastbourne Borough’s bank holiday haul as they beat Aveley 2-1 at Priory Lane and then won 1-0 at Weymouth 48 hours later. Here’s our verdict – and that of manager Adam Murray – from both games.

Borough 2 Aveley 1

Eastbourne came from behind to claim the points against an Aveley side who had poached an early lead and, even when trailing, battled to the very last kick.

The home side opened briskly, with a strong wind at their backs, but the Millers shook them with an 8th minute opener - streaking through an open midfield when a home attack was intercepted. Home keeper Joe Wright saved Josh Anifowose's shot but the loose ball pinged across the goalline off a defender.

Eastbourne Borough take on Aveley | Picture: Lydia Redman

In grey and gusty conditions - the floodlights were switched on after 20 minutes - the Sports steadily turned up the pressure as Aveley were forced ever deeper. And from a wickedly inswinging 28th minute corner, Dan Quick's powerful header found the net for 1-1.

The Millers spurned a great chance of an interval lead when Harry Gibbs met a right-wing corner but whacked his shot too high.

Turning around at 1-1, the Sports played cannily into the wind, and on 55 minutes a fabulous Brad Barry pass split the visitors for Finn Ballard McBride to power through, shake off his marker, and drill into the bottom corner for 2-1.

The Millers showed real resilience and in an absorbing final half-hour, both sides had achingly close chances. But Borough managed the game expertly and bagged all three points.

Goal celebrations start at Weymouth | Picture: Nick Redman

The View from the Press Bench

Aveley had arrived with a bit of a reputation, following an impressive debut season in National South, when their physically imposing style earned them some excellent results – if not quite so many points for artistic impression.

But football matches so often reflect the conditions – and on a murky afternoon at the Lane the wind was a real leveller. With the gift of an early goal, the Essex visitors sat quite deep and waited for Borough to break them down. Already this season, Murray’s teams have found themselves on both sides of that equation.

Indeed, your Herald reporter has actually sat in Adam’s office at the Lane while the Gaffer expertly swivelled the red and black discs around his whiteboard, to explain the High Press, and How to Beat It. Through it, around it, or over it, since you ask. There is also a Low Press – which might sound about as useful as a luke-warm sauna, but that one is less common… Football tactics, though, are endlessly fascinating, and Murray has the PhD !

In the event, Eastbourne won it the old-fashioned way – Dan Quick’s power header from a right-wing corner, and Brad Barry’s sublime defence-splitting pass, ruthlessly finished by Ballard McBride. From the tactics board, to the training ground, to the cool heads in the heat of the action.

The Gaffer’s View

“I think there was some unnecessary pressure on the players after the Farnborough defeat. What we have to understand is that you do sometimes lose football matches. Let’s understand the journey we are on. Remember, we were relegation fodder last season, and we’ve recruited well and worked really hard to put that right.

"I’m a big believer that we have to give the fans something to shout about – but the fans too must realise the journey we are on. I’m really proud of my boys today, for coming through that moment of conceding early, Aveley are a good side – pace and power, but they can also play. We stood up when we had to stand up. So yes, really chuffed with the three points, and we move on quickly now.”

Weymouth 0 Borough 1

A long and demanding 150-mile trek westwards brought precious reward for the Sports. The Terras belied their lowly league position with a front-foot policy, and Borough set up to contain them and keep the game tight.

The home side enjoyed plenty of first-half possession but their finishing was blunt, while Eastbourne looked lightning-quick on the break, and came closest to opening the scoring on the half-hour, Jayden Davis sending Yahya Bamba racing clear – but the fastest man on two legs, cutting in, drilled his shot just a foot wide of the far post.

The Sports had to re-shape after injuries to Brad Barry and Finn Ballard McBride, but they stuck to their No Pasaran (They Shall Not Pass) mentality, and the half finished goalless. After the break, the Terras persisted with long raking balls forward, but with little end product.

And midway through the half, an Eastbourne free-kick from fully thirty yards was struck with breathtaking skill by Siya Ligendza – over the wall and curling inside the far post. A moment of beauty in a fairly mundane game. But, with the Sports grouping in disciplined defence around the majestic Moussa Diarra, the three points were heading back to Eastbourne.

The View from the Press Bench

Despite Weymouth’s awful start to the season, this was never going to be easy. There are some games that you win with samba rhythms and flowing football, and some that you win by chasing down, covering, cutting out errors – and waiting for your moment. Siya Ligendza looks stronger and quicker by the week, and he deserved his starting shirt.

Ahead of the huge encounter with Dorking Wanderers, Murray will have spent a slightly anxious few days, for he is having to be quite agile with team selections: manager’s lives so often veer between vision and reality – between being the great, creative architect – and the guy in the overalls who fixes the blocked drain! I think when Murray gets his injured players back, the real Eastbourne Borough will emerge – and will frighten the whole of National South.

The Gaffer’s View

“Well, to be honest, this was about a sigh of relief at the final whistle. We picked up a couple of injuries in the first twenty minutes – Barry and McBride – and there’s always a concern for the players’ welfare. But the substitutes came on and really stepped up.

"Weymouth are a really tough team, and they have (in Mark Molesley) one of the best coaches in this division. We have won the game with a worldie of a free-kick in the top corner, and I’m thrilled for Siya Ligendza (the scorer) who has worked so hard all summer. He sometimes practises so hard I have to tell him to go home and take a break!

“I expected the game to be a little more open than it was. I thought they would come at us, looking for a win, and then we’d catch them on the break. But it’s a great three points and our brilliant fans can travel home happy!”