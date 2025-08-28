Little Common clinched their first win of the season in the bank holiday sun with a 1-0 victory over Eastbourne United at the Oval on Monday morning.

The Commoners came into the match on the back of three successive league defeats and manager Russell Eldridge made three changes to the team that had lost 3-1 to Newhaven midweek.

It was the Commoners who started the brighter of the two teams and could have found themselves ahead after just five minutes when some neat interplay released Sam Ellis in the area, but the United keeper parried his goal bound effort before recovering to block Archie Warmington’s follow up.

Moments later, Common had a strong penalty appeal waved away when Lewis Unwin appeared to be bundled over in the box.

Common deservedly took the lead in the 13th minute when more good forward play saw the ball fall to the feet of Paul Feakins in the area and his curled effort found its way into the corner.

Common continued to attack and the lively Ellis saw a delivery into the box sliced wide of the post by a United defender and a succession of corners caused problems for the home defence.

At the other end, Matt Cruttwell was rarely troubled but an opportunity to equalise did arrive from a United corner of their own but a firm header went the wrong side of the post.

United enjoyed more possession at the beginning of the second period without really troubling the Common backline and the closest they came to an equaliser was an effort from just inside the area which took a deflection and looped just wide.

Common continued to look dangerous going forward but couldn’t quite find the all important second goal. Lewis Hole saw an effort drift wide before firing an effort the wrong side of the post with five minutes remaining. A late United surge never really materialised and Common were able to see out the eight minutes of injury time with relative ease.