Up the Dockers! Newhaven girls' Tonbridge triumph
They’re from a small community – but that did not stop the under-ten girls’ team from Newhaven FC taking on teams from Kent and London in the Tonbridge Cup.
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 9:15 am
After a hot day and the team not losing a game in the group stages, they went on to win their quarter-final in a penalty shootout with goalkeeper Alice saving all three penalties.
Newhaven won the semi-final 3-0 and the final 2-1 – a great effort. Well done to Alice, Caylah, Bethan, Alicia, Lacey, Maisie, Connie and Kallie. Coaches Kevin Wilson and Kirk Burtenshaw were very proud of the team and parents.
Up the Dockers!