UPDATED Ball numbers and draw details revealed as Crawley Town reach FA Cup 2nd round
And all the sides battling for round-one honours now know the details of the draw and the number ball they will have if they get through.
The draw for the Emirates FA Cup second round proper will be made on Sunday, live during the BBC's first round highlights show.
It is scheduled to take place at around 7.45pm during the highlights show on BBC Two, as well as across all of our Emirates FA Cup social media channels.
The draw will be hosted by Kelly Somers, with Emile Heskey and Leon Osman pulling out the balls.
The second round proper ties are to be played between Friday. November 29, and Monday, December 2.
Crawley Town – if they win ay Maidenhead – will be ball number 34. Worthing, should they overcome Morecambe at Woodside Road, will be ball number three, while Horsham – if they win at Chesterfield – will be 31.
Already through to round two are Tamworth – the first giantkillers of the proper rounds this season after beating Huddersfield 1-0 – and Notts County, who won 5-1 at home to Alfreton as the two Friday night ties kicked off a big weekend of action.
1. Cheltenham Town
2. Doncaster Rovers
3. Morecambe
4. Boreham Wood or Leyton Orient
5. Exeter City
6. Wigan Athletic
7. Tamworth
8. Brackley Town
9. Curzon Ashton or Mansfield Town
10. Wycombe Wanderers
11. Bradford City
12. Gainsborough Trinity
13. Burton Albion
14. Oldham Athletic
15. Bromley
16. Walsall
17. Wealdstone
18. Bristol Rovers
19. Milton Keynes Dons or AFC Wimbledon
20. Solihull Moors
21. Stockport County
22. Reading
23. Stevenage
24. Kettering Town
25. Accrington Stanley
26. Swindon Town
27. Salford City
28. Dagenham & Redbridge
29. Barnsley
30. Chesham United or Lincoln City
31. Chesterfield
32. Charlton Athletic
33. Notts County
34. Crawley Town
35. Harrogate Town or Wrexham
36 Cambridge United
37. Blackpool
38. Harborough Town
39. Sutton United or Birmingham City
40. Peterborough United