Crawley Town, Worthing and Horsham are all in FA Cup first round action this weekend – and all desperate to get themselves into Sunday’s second round draw.

And all the sides battling for round-one honours now know the details of the draw and the number ball they will have if they get through.

The draw for the Emirates FA Cup second round proper will be made on Sunday, live during the BBC's first round highlights show.

It is scheduled to take place at around 7.45pm during the highlights show on BBC Two, as well as across all of our Emirates FA Cup social media channels.

Horsham players celebrate reaching round one - can they go one better and reach round two this weekend? Picture by John Lines

The draw will be hosted by Kelly Somers, with Emile Heskey and Leon Osman pulling out the balls.

The second round proper ties are to be played between Friday. November 29, and Monday, December 2.

Crawley Town – if they win ay Maidenhead – will be ball number 34. Worthing, should they overcome Morecambe at Woodside Road, will be ball number three, while Horsham – if they win at Chesterfield – will be 31.

Already through to round two are Tamworth – the first giantkillers of the proper rounds this season after beating Huddersfield 1-0 – and Notts County, who won 5-1 at home to Alfreton as the two Friday night ties kicked off a big weekend of action.

Worthing FC's fans have enjoyed their FA Cup run - and hope it continues against Morecambe | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

1. Cheltenham Town

2. Doncaster Rovers

3. Morecambe

4. Boreham Wood or Leyton Orient

5. Exeter City

6. Wigan Athletic

7. Tamworth

8. Brackley Town

9. Curzon Ashton or Mansfield Town

10. Wycombe Wanderers

11. Bradford City

12. Gainsborough Trinity

13. Burton Albion

14. Oldham Athletic

15. Bromley

16. Walsall

17. Wealdstone

18. Bristol Rovers

19. Milton Keynes Dons or AFC Wimbledon

20. Solihull Moors

21. Stockport County

22. Reading

23. Stevenage

24. Kettering Town

25. Accrington Stanley

26. Swindon Town

27. Salford City

28. Dagenham & Redbridge

29. Barnsley

30. Chesham United or Lincoln City

31. Chesterfield

32. Charlton Athletic

33. Notts County

34. Crawley Town

35. Harrogate Town or Wrexham

36 Cambridge United

37. Blackpool

38. Harborough Town

39. Sutton United or Birmingham City

40. Peterborough United