'Very close' - Scott Lindsey on how this year's Crawley Town squad compares to last season's
Less than 24 hours after Lindsey was appointed, we asked him if he thought the squad was stronger than the one he left. He said they probably were.
A week later, after he had worked with them for longer and had a game under their belt, we asked him if he still had that view and how they compare to last year’s squad.
“I don't necessarily think there's areas of the pitch that are any stronger than last year,” he said.
“I just think that the group and the way they've trained has been just as good if not probably better in some moments and certainly on Saturday [against Bristol Rovers], we were amazing at playing from the back and played through them.
“But I don't want to say that this player is better than that player or anything like that because we obviously had a really good group last year that won promotion and again I think that this group is a good group, I do from the evidence that I've seen so far I'm really pleased with the group that I'm working with, they're so fit, very similar to the boys last year.
“Rick's [Ricky McFarlane] done an amazing job at keeping them fit and really robust and I'm really impressed with the training sessions that we've done.
“They've been really aggressive on the press and run really hard on defending down the pitch and the distance that he covered is really interesting, actually. The distance that he covered on Saturday was very similar to what the team covered last year.
“So very similar in terms of the output and, of course the tactical stuff, has been very similar as well the way we played. But I'm not going to kind of marry one team up next to the other but what we'll say is it's very close, two really good teams in my opinion.”