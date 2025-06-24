'Very easy decision' - Two Crawley Town players sign new deals

Joy Mukena has signed a new one-year deal at Crawley Town | Picture: Eva Gilbert

Goalkeeper Ryan Sandford and defender Joy Mukena have both signed new deals with Crawley Town.

Sandford has signed a six-month contract, while Mukena has agreed terms for a further year.

The pair both had their 2024/25 season cut short with very unfortunate and unlucky injuries that occurred on the training ground. The club appreciated the severity of both of these injuries and wanted to make sure that the players had both ample security and a further opportunity to prove their worth to Scott Lindsey when they return to full fitness.

Sandford began his return to training at the tail end of the 24/25 season and will finally be able to link back up with the goalkeeper union in the coming weeks after a nasty knee injury, which sidelined him for the entirety of last season.

Mukena also suffered a very aggressive knee injury and will begin his return to training when the Reds return to Falmer on Wednesday.

The club said: “We would like to praise the work of the medical team, who took brilliant care of both Ryan and Joy. Our player availability stats continue to be one of the highest in the division, which is a testament to their hard work.”

Chairman Preston Johnson said: “We wanted to make sure that both Joy and Ryan were looked after in the appropriate manner after they suffered unfortunate injuries last season. We continue to make big strides in looking after both players and staff at Crawley Town Football Club, and releasing the pair with the injuries that they faced would not have been right or fair. That, paired with the fact that we believe both of them can make worthwhile contributions to the team, made this a very easy decision.”

Harry Forster signed a new one-year deal on Monday, but the club are still in negotiations with Dion Conroy, Liam Fraser and Jeremy Kelly.