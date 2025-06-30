'Very strong and very good' - Former Chelsea and Swindon Town defender praises Crawley Town squad

Crawley Town skipper Dion Conroy says the core of the team is ‘very strong and very good’ after putting pen to paper on a new two-year deal at Crawley Town, writes Ron Alderman.

Redhill-born Conroy, who originally signed for the Reds in January 2022 from Swindon Town, has been an ever-present player and has made 83 appearances since signing. Conroy only managed 21 games last season due to injuries but is confident that last season’s injuries are behind him.

“Last year I had a small little injury towards the last month of the season that I played through and that’s kind of virtually sorted now. So yeah, back in training, back in with the boys and everyone looks fit and strong. Everything’s going well.” Conroy said.

As the club’s longest serving player, Conroy has seen his fair share of players and managers, but he is happy with how the squad is coming along. He said: “Of course, there’s going to be players added, but the core of the team is very strong and very good. There’s a great bond between the players. I think that was the biggest thing when we got promoted a couple of years ago and when I’ve been promoted before and other playoffs is you need to have a good chemistry within the team. “Everyone’s going to need to be together. All the fans are going to need to be together. That was crucial when we got promoted. I think everyone’s just super excited as you get the season done.”

Dion Conroy has signed a new two-year deal at Crawley Town | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Speaking about his relationship with the fans, Conroy said: “Football is a very difficult sport. It doesn’t always go our way and the way you want it to go. And that’s probably the most important part. When things aren’t going your way, you need the fans to be backing the boys. It was tough last year.

“We went through a patch where the results weren’t going our way. And yeah, the majority of fans were really good. But we understand when results aren’t going our way, we’re going to get criticised and that’s absolutely fine. Tensions are high. Everyone’s trying to do well for the club. It’s not just the fans that get frustrated with the results. We all get frustrated, and we’ve got to kind of show it, and we’ve got to kind of show it in the most professional way possible.”

Conroy worked with the manager Scott Lindsey during their time at Swindon together and he had nothing but great words for Lindsey. “I’ve known the gaffer now even before he was at Crawley and he’s the biggest reason of staying here and signing a new contract. Great manager, great guy. The way we play football, the way hopefully we can achieve something special again this year.

"That was what we did two years ago was largely down to him”

“So yeah, I’m excited to be here working under Scott and all the staff he’s got. It’s an incredible bunch of staff, a great bunch of boys, the backroom staff, everyone. So, we’re just really looking forward to getting the season started ad putting the wrongs right this season.”