Victory for Goring with win over East Dean

Goring CC FC 2, East Dean 1, West Sussex League Division 1 South.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goring started brightly and on 15 minutes Luke Tate went close when latching onto a smart pass from Alex Staines and firing narrowly over the bar.

On 22 minutes a free kick into the box from captain Todor Bankov caused panic in the East Dean defence and an attempted clearance cannoned off the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 26th minute Bankov found Staines with a fine pass only for his clever chip to be scrambled off the line.

Tell us your team news.

Goring finally got the breakthrough they deserved on the half-hour mark when a Rio Imbimbo corner was smashed home by centre back Sam Sibthorpe. Goring continued to dominate the half with man of the match Hayden Briggs going close but some resolute defending by the visitors took the score to 1-0 at half time.

A determined Goring started the second half strongly and it was Staines who set up Dave Wilcox on 49 minutes, only for his effort to produce an excellent save from the East Dean goalkeeper Tyler Pickering.

Goring continued to dominate and when Wilcox was brought down on 63 minutes up stepped Bankov and his thundering free kick from 25 yards went in off the post to make it 2-0 to Goring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Clark nearly added to the score soon after when his snap shot went narrowly wide but East Dean pulled a goal back in the 84th minute when a deep cross from Brad Platt found Toby Oram who nodded home. They then came close to an unlikely equaliser in the last minute when Platt picked up a poor back pass but his effort brought a superb save from the home goalkeeper Kieron Gillard to make the final score 2-1.

Goring stay fourth in the league and next week welcome second placed Steadham United.