James Hammond reflected on the late moment of brilliance that won Horsham the Sussex Transport Senior Cup and said: It was our only escape from the lottery of penalties.

The midfielder, and captain on the night. converted a 25-yard free-kick five minutes into six added on to complete the double for the Hornets and end Littlehampton Town’s resistance.

Asked straight afterwards what was going through his mind when he stepped up, he said: “That I just needed to score. Penalties are a lottery so I had that one chance and had to take it.

"I haven’t scored a free-kick all season, so I thought ‘well this is the occasion’. It was perfect timing."

James Hammond strikes the free-kick that won the cup final for Horsham | Picture by John Lines

Hammond admitted the final wasn’t the game Horsham expected. “We thought they’d tire and they didn’t really. It was a bitty game but they played it really well. It was a boring game – boring to play in – but it takes one moment to score a goal.

"We’ve now had two wins out of two at the Amex, with no goals conceded. We’ve played a lot of teams in Sussex and beaten them all in the past two years so it’s great. It’s the first time a non-league club has done that in 34 years so it’s a big statement.”

Hammond said the Hornets’ double-winning season had been incredible and said: “All 18 boys – not just 11 or 12 – have been amazing. It’s been a team effort, a collective effort.”

Hammond praised Horsham’s ‘amazing’ fans for following them everywhere.

