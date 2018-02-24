Video: Newhaven v Haywards Heath Town - action slideshow

Haywards Heath Town's seventh defeat of the season away at Newhaven has left a serious dent in their promotion hopes.

Heath's problems started prior to kick off with Bailie Rogers moving to Horsham FC, Jamie Cradock suspended and Jamie Weston breaking his wrist last week it saw Joel Daly move to left back and Scott Chamberlain step in as emergency right back.

Nathan Cooper was still on 100% ready to return and Josh Spinks still returning to fitness since re-signing in mid week defensive options were limited all this whilst facing the leagues current runaway top scorer Lee Robinson.

It was difficult conditions for both sets of players but it's fair to say the hosts adapted the better and ran into an early lead when inside two minutes the ball bobbled under Jahmahl King's foot and Robinson raced away and slotted into the corner.

The first half saw half chance for both sides but nothing that really tested Josh Heyburn in the Heath goal or Jake Buss in the Newhaven goal.

Melford Simpson put the ball in the net on 41 minutes but the linesman's flag was raised for offside but on the stroke of half time he wasn't to be denied his goal as Scott Chamberlain delivered a great cross and Simpson sent a bullet header past the on looking Buss.

Tom Graves heads towards goal. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

The second half saw a niggly affair that drew more yellow cards than the game warranted. Newhaven were kept to shot from distance and for Heath Max Miller dragged a shot wide and then Tom Graves saw an effort cleared off the line. Melford Simpson saw another header easily saved on 64 minutes and a minute later Naim Rouane saw a fine strike well blocked.

Miller made way for Alex Laing but the substitutes first contribution was a yellow card for dissent!

The game seemed to be petering out toward a draw as more efforts didn't stretch either keeper.

With 84 minutes played it was the hosts that again took the lead and in fairness their hard work and endeavor it was no less than deserved, a Newhaven corner was only partially cleared and Tristan Jarvis found the far corner from 20 yards with a fine strike.

It was game over three minutes later as great work on the Heath touchline from Newhaven's Kyle Woolven saw him beat George Hayward and put the ball across the 6 yard box for a simple tap in for Lee Robinson to claim his 32nd league goal of the season.

Heath will need to pick themselves up and prepare for the visit of Arundel FC next week at Hanbury.