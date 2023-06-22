Horsham FC have launched an appeal to find additions to their team of volunteers – who they say can help take the club to new heights.

The Hornets want to increase their pool of people who help at the Camping World Community Stadium on matchdays and during the week.

The club said: “Are you passionate about football and eager to contribute to your local community? Look no further!

"Horsham FC is seeking dedicated volunteers like you to join our team and help us take our club to new heights.

Pointing the way | Picture: Horsham FC

“Whether you’re an aspiring coach, a social media whizz, a meticulous organiser or simply someone who loves being involved in the game, we have a range of exciting volunteer roles to suit your skills and interests.

“As a volunteer at Horsham FC, you’ll have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact. From coaching and mentoring aspiring young players to helping organise matchday events, managing social media platforms, maintaining facilities, or assisting with administrative tasks, your contribution will be vital in shaping the success of our club.”

Horsham say volunteers will be part of a passionate football community and will gain valuable experience, develop new skills and build relationships with like-minded individuals.

There is also exclusive access to club events plus merchandise discounts, and recognition for your hard work. All ages and abilities are welcome to get involved.