Warm-up test for East Sussex over-60s footballers

A much-changed East Sussex over-60s football squad travelled to Lewes for a return warm-up friendly in preparation for their heavy schedule of vital National FA Cup games against key rivals in May and June.

After comfortably beating the over-50s men’s team from Lewes in the home fixture last month, the return fixture last Saturday proved to be a more closely fought affair.

Skipper on the day Johnny Harris marshalled the East Sussex defence with his usual self-assured calm.

Robbie Allen put in another classy unhurried performance and the men in orange dominated possession for much of the opening 25 minutes.

MoM: East Sussex over-60s striker; Colin Riggs

It was against the run of play when Lewes took the lead, clinically finishing the opportunity presented to them, after East Sussex had failed to clear their lines.

Despite going a goal down, the pattern of play continued and shortly before half time Mark Phillips got the deserved equaliser when he reacted first, and slotted home from inside the box, after Harris’s towering header had struck the woodwork. The first half ended with the scores level and both teams appearing to be satisfied with the scoreline.

After several changes to the East Sussex line-up at the break, the first 20 minutes of the second half were dominated by the home side.

Although they applied significant pressure throughout this period; Lewes failed to add to their solitary first half success; largely due to a solid all round performance from the entire East Sussex team; with keeper Koosha Movefagh, Harris, Allen and striker Colin Riggs all worthy of particular mention.

East Sussex remained a threat and the Lewes keeper surely prevented two certain goals by pulling off two fantastic saves midway through the second half to deny a fine effort from Riggs and another from midfield powerhouse, Paul Elphick.

MoM Riggs was superb throughout. His pace, movement, and all-round quality gave the opposition defenders a torrid time.

The game ended all square, with no-one proving capable of adding to the half-time score line.

As was the case in the first encounter between the teams; the excellent attitude displayed throughout by the players of both squads made for a great game and Lewes proved to be a strong test for the East Sussex over 60s squad who are next in competitive action at the end of the month; when they return to their home venue of Bexhill College for their next match in Group C of the National Over 60s FA Cup against South-West London.