East Grinstead Town’s proud record of a ten-season streak in the tough environment of Isthmian South East is under threat.

A 4-0 mauling at Beckenham Town’s Eden Park on Saturday left the Wasps bottom of the table with only three points from their eight opening games.

With Storm Amy doing its worst come kick-off it was Becks who adapted to the conditions in this basement battle. The game was done by half-time, Beckenham three goals to the good.

Gareth, their famous non-league cat ,was happily tucked up in the clubhouse during the break purring away at how things were going.

Gareth was originally at Bromley but four seasons ago he transferred to Eden Park! He lives in the clubhouse and is a delight on matchdays when he just snuggles into his favorite chair.

East Grinstead’s recent record in the Sussex hierarchy is one to be admired. They will freely admit to budget constraints and a relatively small but loyal home crowd. The Grin Army usually numbers around 180 fans.

Their 1967-opened stadium, East Court, sits just off the high street. EG are one of the less well-known Sussex clubs and they have operated in the lower end of the table for most of those ten seasons.

However, they are famed for their fighting spirit and taking out unlikely wins just when they need it most. Indeed, they went into the game in great nick after pulling off an unlikely 1-0 away win at Hassocks, their first victory of the season.

Wasps offered their travelling support some hope early in the game. With the wind swirling around Eden Park, EG managed to get three good shots away, the Becks keeper making two excellent early saves.

Centre Back Dan Cadman suffered an early injury which disrupted the flow. Just four minutes later Grinstead were hit with a sucker punch as Steven Townsend found space and hit a rasping shot off the far post and in.

On 27 minutes a mistake allowed Mark Marshall one on one with the keeper. He kept his nerve to slide the hosts two up. From an EG throw-in Freddie Nyhus was allowed to run from his own half to thump home the third on 40 minutes. There was time for the hosts to be awarded a penalty, but EG keeper Rex Porter pulled off a remarkable double save to keep his side in it.

The second half was a drab affair – the hosts clearly looking to see the game out. Lots of balls flew into gardens of the adjacent properties. With EG looking out of ideas Becks wrapped up the points with a disputed penalty midway through the half. At the final whistle there were no complaints from the dozen travelling Wasps fans as they knew they had been soundly beaten.

In an emotional post-match interview EG manager Drew Cooney admitted that getting out of the relegation zone would be ‘the biggest challenge in management I have ever faced’.

He said: “After the Hassocks win we really fancied it against a team with a poor record. We need points against these teams around us.

“There are no excuses for today… it’s a bad one. It’s hurting right now but collectively we need to work hard on and off the pitch. We are now looking forward to Crowborough at home on Saturday. It’s a massive game for us.”

From Sussexworld.co.uk, we send EG all the best for the coming Isthmian South East fixtures. Your club have very experienced and motivated staff in Drew, Ian, Steve and Matthew. And your fan base might be small in number but they are loyal and together.

There is a long way to go in season 25/26 and we hope you can start putting a positive run together. We will be back with you later in the season.

Colin Bowman is following Sussex’s non-league sides on the road throughout the season – for other articles, search ‘Colin Bowman Sussex Express’ -and watch out for the next Bowman Road Trip soon!