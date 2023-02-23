Wasps sting Lancing… Worthing Women crush Acorns… Wick want to bounce back

There was a narrow home defeat for Lancing in their latest Sussex derby in the Isthmian south east division – but another win for Worthing Women as they continue to lead the London & SE regional premier division. Our latest round-up also has news of Wick and Yapton.

Lancing 0 East Grinstead 1

Isthmian south east

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A single goal nine minutes before half-time was enough to condemn the Lancers to defeat in this latest Sussex derby.

Action from the Lancing-East Grinstead match

The Wasps arrrived at Culver Road with three ex-Lancers in their ranks – well-respected goalscorer Matt Daniel, fans’ favourite Harrison Parker and Andrew Briggs.

Still smarting from the 4-0 midweek defeat at Whitehawk, Lancing had to make changes to their line-up. Back came Kane Louis and Tyrese Muthunzi and there was a place for the promising Charlie Towning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancing were highly motivated and looking to gain the upper hand and there were surging runs by Juwara and Reece Hallard.

Louis was leading the front line, with support from Marcel Powell.

Chloe Winchester strikes for Worthing Women against Acorns | Picture: One Rebels View

Hallard forced keeper Matte Pierson to get down low for a save, then Powell’s effort was blocked by a defender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wasps only threat in the early stages came from free-kicks which did not trouble the Lancing defence too much, and any that reached the goal were comfortably dealt with by Macauley Scott.

Lancing were getting into the visitors’ area frequently but against the run of play, the Wasps took the lead on 36 minutes.

Daniel turned provider, finding space on Lancing’s right and laying the ball from close to the by-line into the path of Max Walsh, who drove it home from the edge of the box.

Lancing continued in the second half where they had left off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hallard rose well at a Lancing free kick, directing it towards Louis but the ball just evaded him. Will Berry combined with Powell, who put Louis in on goal but his effort landed in the keeper’s arms.

Lancing made their first substitution on 66 minutes with Tyrone Madhani replacing Towning. Four minutes later Tom Butler came on for Tyrese Mthunzi, who had just received a caution.

Lancing continued to launch attacks but EG held firm.

Juwara was still full of running and broke forward on the left before delivering a cross which was met by Powell, whose effort was put behind for a corner. Powell made way for Mo Zabadne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hallard hit a powerful drive which fizzed wide of the upright. The Wasps had rarely threatened the Lancing goal but came close to increasing their lead on 83 minutes but were thwarted by the alert Scott with a sharp save with his legs.

Lancing were camped in the opposition final third for most of the lattter stages, including five minutes of added time. There was a caution for Tariq Straker for time-wasting as Lancing won a number of corners late on which Pierson dealt with.

Time ran out on Lancing, who trooped off with a feeling of frustration that so much good attacking play could not bring reward. Louis was named MoM but the defeat left the Lancers 13th – four points in front of the relegation play-off places.

Worthing Women 4 AFC Acorns 0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London and SE premier

Worthing are three points clear at the top of the table after a routine victory at home to the Acorns.

A Chloe Winchester hat-trick helped Worthing to see off the visitors and moved the in-form striker above Becs Bell as the club’s leading scorer.

It was another fine result for the Reds a week after they won at Sutton United to move through to the semi-finals of the League Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthing had the early chances but could not convert any of them into a goal. But soon Emily Lincser did well to win a throw from which she quickly sent Sophie Humphrey clear.

Although the striker's initial delivery was blocked by Ava Hutson her second, through the legs of an unfortunate defender, found the unmarked Hayley Bridge who clinically scored her second goal in two games from eight yards.

The woodwork came to the guests’ rescue just past the half-hour mark when Georgia Tibble danced past three yellow shirts only to hit the outside of the post.

It was 2-0 when Rachel Palmer’s throw found Bridge and the midfielder left Winchester with a gift she gleefully accepted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bell caused alarm when she chased a lost cause at breakneck speed only to collide with the advertising hoarding and flip over it, face first.

Fortunately, only a scratch or two and a slightly bruised hip meant she was able to continue.

In the second half Tibble floated over a flag-kick that Winchester watched all the way to head home her second and her team’s third from six yards.

Soon a misplaced pass by keeper Hudson was pounced on by Winchester and she completed her second treble of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were plenty of chances for Worthing to add to their tally but a combination of good keeping and defending, bad luck and wayward finishing meant it remained 4-0 until the end.

Worthing aim to keep up their fine form with a visit to fourth-placed Millall Lionesses this Sunday. A week later they face Fulham in the League Cup.

Wick enter Saturday’s derby with Arundel at Crabtree Park seeking to get their SCFL Division 1 promotion campaign back on track (2pm).

Just one point in four games has seen the Dragons tumble to fifth, but manager Lee Baldwin insists the blip is not down to a lack of form or confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have lost the heartbeat of our team with Johan van Driel, Sam Conolly, Alex Kew and Andy Chick all missing time in midfield with long-term injuries and Aaron Tester suspended,” he said.

“But the fact we are still in contention and have our playoff fate in our own hands is testimony to the quality and chemistry in the squad.”

Sixth-placed Arundel, who also have play-off aspirations, drew 1-1 at home to leaders Shoreham at Mill Road last weekend.

East Dean 1 Yapton 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Sx League Div 1

Yapton fought hard for their second point of the season and gained it in the 35th minute when Aaron Tague's penalty was well saved and Josh Dean netted the rebound.

East Dean equalised midway through the second half and near the end James Shaw had an effort ruled out – and other chances were missed.

Yapton Res 1 AFC Littlehampton 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WSL Div 3S

Luke Yates' long clearance in the fifth minute was flicked on by Ben Hothersall and Tom Legge nicked the ball away from the goalkeeper to give Yapton the lead. The visitors equalised just before the break, while Bradley Legge fired a Yapton penalty over.