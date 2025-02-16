Broadbridge Heath drew 2-2 with Ashford United in the Isthmian south east division – and wasted chances cost them.

Heath manager Chris Simmons made one change to the starting line-up with U23 striker Eugene Moteane coming in for the injured Adam Adam.

The visitors went ahead on seven minutes with ‘route one’ football when a free kick was awarded deep in the Ashford half, wide on the right. Matthew Bodkin pumped a long ball forward which was headed by Harry Waldock into the path of Louis Collins, who stabbed the ball past Heath keeper Alfie Hadfield from 10 yards.

Heath drew level six minutes later when Tolulope Jonah brought down Mark Goldson in the area and the Heath striker picked himself up and sent the penalty into the top right corner.

Man of the Match Sal Marino

Heath had great chances to add to the score with defender Shaun Terry in the thick of it. He struck a shot from the ‘D’ straight at Ashford keeper Taite Holtam, then headed a corner narrowly wide before hitting another shot just wide of the post.

The Bears took the lead five minutes after the restart when a Callum Dowdell corner from the left was played to the far post to MoM Sal Marino, who directed a header into the top corner for his first league goal of the season.

Heath continued to create the lion’s share of chances with Eugene Moteane going close with a shot from 20 yards while at the other end a free-kick for Ashford was taken by Louis Collins but the ball flew over.

On 57 minutes an exchange of passes on the right between Charlie Parmiter, Billy Fuller and Sal Marino ended with Louis Evans being put through on goal but the ball took a nasty bobble just when the midfielder was about to strike it and it flew high and wide.

Another Heath attack saw Callum Dowdell take the ball around a defender and the keeper before striking a low shot that hit the post and went out for a goal kick.

The Bears were punished for the missed chances when the visitors equalised midway through the half. Harry Waldock received the ball in the middle of the park and played it wide to Stanley Skipper, who played it into the path of Bodkin advancing down the right. The defender crossed and Gary Lockyer converted at the second attempt to make it 2-2.

Both sides had chances to win it and Heath were awarded a second penalty on 76 minutes when Bodkin brought down Callum Dowdell in the area. Goldson struck the ball well enough but it crashed against the bar before being cleared.

In the dying minutes Heath had the ball in the back of the net through Sean Terry but to everyone's surprise a foul was given on the Ashford keeper with no Heath player anywhere near him.

Simmons said: "The performance was excellent apart from not taking our chances and that's why the draw is so disappointing. We had enough chances to win two or three games and even when we did think we had a winner the ref disallowed it for a reason I still can't work out.

"The lads have done so well considering we are still missing Jamie Chesworth, Tad Bromage, Matt Penfold, Adrian Todd, Stan Berry, Mason Doughty and Adam Adam and we have only recently got Jamie Buchanan, Matt Hay and Louis Evans back from long lay-offs."

Heath: Hadfield, Fuller, Terry, Marino (Hay 73), Sim, Peters, Dowdell, Parmiter, Goldson, Evans, Moteane.