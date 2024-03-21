Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Marigolds have lost four Isthmian south east games in a row, mostly recently falling to a 1-0 loss at Ashford on Saturday.

Last Tuesday they lost 3-0 to Hastings at Lancing in the Sussex Senior Cup semi-final, having been on a brilliant run to the last four.

Joint boss Mitch Hand says a failure to take their chances is hurting them and it’s something they need to change, as they bid to move away from the wrong end of the table in their final nine games.

Littlehampton Town in action in their Sussex Senior Cup semi-final against Hastings United | Picture: Scott White

They have three home games in a week now – facing Merstham on Saturday, Erith & Belvedere on Tuesday and Ramsgate on Good Friday.

Hand said: “The Hastings game is going to be one that stays with me for a long time – there was a real opportunity there.

"We played so well for 70 minutes but we just didn’t take our chances.

"Credit to Hastings, who are a top side – they punished us for being wasteful in front of goal.

"It’s a recurring theme at the minute, though.

"I can’t fault the effort or even the performances, we’ve been good, but we just haven’t been clinical.

"At Ashford we probably had 70 per cent of the ball but we just were quite ruthless enough in front of goal.

"We’ve got a huge five weeks now and it’s do or die time for us.