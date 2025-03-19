Watch as Crawley Town fan makes stunning behind-the-scenes revelations including 'club crest change' and 'fans making team selection idea'

A Crawley Town fan has made some stunning revelations about behind-the-scenes decisions at the club on a podcast.

And Jordan, who chose to remain as a board member for the Crawley Town Supporters Alliance (CTSA), went into detail about his conversation with sporting director Tobias Phoenix following the West Stand incident during the Cambridge United game, said former co-chairman Eben Smith spoke to him about offering fans the chance select the team for EFL Trophy games last season and said owners WAGMI have already ordered next season’s third kit, which has a different club crest ‘without any consultation with the fans’, according to Jordan and without the results of the recent brand survey being released.