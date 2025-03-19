Watch as Crawley Town fan makes stunning behind-the-scenes revelations including 'club crest change' and 'fans making team selection idea'

Sam Jordan (right) on the Simply Redz podcastSam Jordan (right) on the Simply Redz podcast
A Crawley Town fan has made some stunning revelations about behind-the-scenes decisions at the club on a podcast.

Sam Jordan, who recently stood down as Supporter Director on the club’s board, made the revelations on the latest Simply Redz podcast.

Jordan was quizzed by fellow Reds fan Luke Howell on the 1br 14 minute podcast.

And Jordan, who chose to remain as a board member for the Crawley Town Supporters Alliance (CTSA), went into detail about his conversation with sporting director Tobias Phoenix following the West Stand incident during the Cambridge United game, said former co-chairman Eben Smith spoke to him about offering fans the chance select the team for EFL Trophy games last season and said owners WAGMI have already ordered next season’s third kit, which has a different club crest ‘without any consultation with the fans’, according to Jordan and without the results of the recent brand survey being released.

You can watch the full podcast in the embedded youtube video above.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

