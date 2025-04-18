Watch as Crawley Town give champions Birmingham City a guard of honour before League One clash
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Crawley Town gave League One champions Birmingham City a guard of honour before their League One clash at St Andrew’s.
It was the Blues’ first match since securing the title last week. They were given a brilliant welcome by their fans and Reds players, led by skipper Dion Conroy, gave them a guard of honour as they came out of the tunnel.