Watch as Crawley Town give champions Birmingham City a guard of honour before League One clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Crawley Town gave League One champions Birmingham City a guard of honour before their League One clash at St Andrew’s.

It was the Blues’ first match since securing the title last week. They were given a brilliant welcome by their fans and Reds players, led by skipper Dion Conroy, gave them a guard of honour as they came out of the tunnel.