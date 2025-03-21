Watch as Scott Lindsey is reunited with 'the best player in the world' at Crawley Town
Lindsey’s returne to the club was announced last night following Rob Elliot’s departure on Wednesday.
Lindsey has taken charge with immediate effect and was getting plans in place on Friday morning with team meetinsg and training.
And the club posted a brilliant video on X showing Lindsey being reunited with midfielder Kelly.
The video shows Lindsey embracing Kelly and says: “Here he is, the best player in the world.”
He then introduced Kelly to newly-appointed assistant manager Neil Smith. The former Cray Wanderers manager said: “I’ve heard about you. Can’t wait to work with you in training. Don’t let us down will you?!”
Kelly signed for the Reds in the 2024 January transfer window and was an integral part of the push for promotion at the end of last season. And at the beginning of this season, before Lindsey lefyt the club to join MK Dons, Lindsey told us: “Jeremy Kelly is an unbelievable for me. I think he's a fantastic footballer, I really do.
“He's just so good, I just love watching him. I really enjoy him when he plays wide, left, seems to come inside the shape, really smoothly, and carries the ball so well.
“He seems to run faster with the ball than he does without it.”
Sporting director Tobias Phoenix is also seen in the video.
Reds host Bristol Rovers at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday.