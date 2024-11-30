Watch Crawley Town boss Rob Elliot's FA Cup post-match press conference after thrilling defeat to Lincoln City

Crawley Town were knocked out of the FA Cup after a thrilling 4-3 defeat to Lincoln City at the Broadfield Stadium.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reds got off to a storming start with Jack Roles and Tola Showunmi giving them a 2-0 lead but the visitors got it back to 2-2 at the break. Then the Imps scored twice inside the first three minutes of the second half to shell shock Rob Elliot’s side.

Jeremy Kelly scored a stunner to make it 4-3 but it wasn’t enough as Reds went out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliot was disappointed with the manner of the goals but reiterated how they were down to bare bones with both Will Swan and Ronan Darcy missing the game through illness – add to their long list of injuries.

You can watch his full press conference in the video above.