Watch Crawley Town interim head coach's full press conference following a 2-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers
Interim head coach Ben Gladwin said he was proud of the team for the football they played and how they have responded following Scott Lindsey leaving the club this week.
Crawley went behind after just five minutes when Kyle Dempsey scored after a corner.
Crawley then dominated for large periods but lacked a cutting edge in front of goal.
They were then punished when Bolton substitute John McAtee thundered home from inside the box to secure the three points.
You can watch Ben Gladwin’s full press conference in the video above.
Former Portsmouth defender Josh Flint was awarded the Man of the Match.
He said the team have a good togetherness and he thought that showed in the performance.
You can watch his press conference above.
