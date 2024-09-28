Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town lost 2-0 to Bolton at the Broadfield Stadium in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Interim head coach Ben Gladwin said he was proud of the team for the football they played and how they have responded following Scott Lindsey leaving the club this week.

Crawley went behind after just five minutes when Kyle Dempsey scored after a corner.

Crawley then dominated for large periods but lacked a cutting edge in front of goal.

They were then punished when Bolton substitute John McAtee thundered home from inside the box to secure the three points.

Former Portsmouth defender Josh Flint was awarded the Man of the Match.

He said the team have a good togetherness and he thought that showed in the performance.

