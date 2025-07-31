Horsham’s new home shirt celebrates the club’s rich heritage, deep community roots and forward-looking ambition.

The kit, produced in partnership with technical supplier Joma, features prominently in a launch video – which you can watch at the top of this article – which pays tribute to the enduring identity of the Hornets, both on and off the pitch.

The new home kit will be worn across two full seasons – the 2025-26 and 2026-27 campaigns – while the accompanying away kit will feature during the 2025-26 season only.

Supporters can be among the first to own the new strip when it becomes available this Saturday (August 2).

Kits go on sale in the club shop from 12.30pm, ahead of the team’s on-pitch debut in the Isthmian League Charity Shield later that afternoon.

‘We make our own history’ is a statement of identity, underscoring the values of resilience, pride, and passion that define the club.

Adult kits are priced at £50, youth shirts at £40, while women’s-fit sizes are now available.

The club has also launched a full range of official training wear, as worn by both the men’s and women’s first teams, including training t-shirts, quarter-zip sweatshirts, and rain jackets.

