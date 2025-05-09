WATCH Horsham hero Hammond on his Sussex Transport Senior Cup final winner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cup matchwinner James Hammond reflected on the superb free-kick that completed the double for Horsham FC and admitted: It’s the first one I’ve scored this season.

Hammond picked his spot – and his moment – perfectly when the Hornets were given a free-kick 25 yards out in the fifth of six minutes added on at the Amex, with the sides still locked at 0-0.

The midfielder praised the Marigolds for making it hard for Horsham to play their normal game, but said all that mattered was winning the cup – to add to the Isthmian League title they’d won 12 days earlier.

Now Hammond said he and the rest of the squad were looking forward to a break before setting themselves up for their assault on National League South next season.

