WATCH Horsham hero Hammond on his Sussex Transport Senior Cup final winner
Hammond picked his spot – and his moment – perfectly when the Hornets were given a free-kick 25 yards out in the fifth of six minutes added on at the Amex, with the sides still locked at 0-0.
The midfielder praised the Marigolds for making it hard for Horsham to play their normal game, but said all that mattered was winning the cup – to add to the Isthmian League title they’d won 12 days earlier.
Now Hammond said he and the rest of the squad were looking forward to a break before setting themselves up for their assault on National League South next season.
