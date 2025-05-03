WATCH Key moments as Burgess Hill win dramatic Isthmian play-off final - and see reaction from bosses Lovett and Mansell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burgess Hill Town fans might be having to pinch themselves today – but it’s correct: their team have returned to the Isthmian premier division.

The Hillians are back at step three after a dramatic night of play-off final action at Sittingbourne, where they won 3-2 on penalties after a battling 1-1 draw.

They might haver missed two spot-kicks in the shootout but it didn’t matter as the Brickies missed two and had one saved by Slav Huk to win the tie and clinch their place in next season’s premier division.

In the video montage ahead you can see their second half equaliser – scored by Stefan Vukoje – the final penalty by Sittingbourne that came back off the woodwork to hand Hill victory, and the jubilant scenes that followed, plus interviews with joint bosses Jay Lovett and Gary Mansell.

Hill fans celebrate their equaliser at Sittingbourne | Screengrab from video

All video footage and interviews are courtesy of Colin Bowman, who we thank for his coverage.

Get more on Hill’s promotion in the days to come on this website – and in next week’s Mid Sussex Times.