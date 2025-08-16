WATCH Lewes and Chichester City enjoy Isthmian premier wins - Burgess Hill Town fifth after extending unbeaten start
Lewes made it two wins from three with a 1-0 victory at Welling; Chichester City earned their first win – 2-1 at Hashtag; Whitehawk beat Cray Valley PM by the odd goal in five and Burgess Hill have seven points from their first three after a Friday night draw at Aveley.
The Hillians are fifth after their 3-3 draw – Harry Lawson, George Vorster and Bobby Price struck to put them 3-1 up before Aveley fought back.
Lewes lost their opening game last weekend but have won two on the road since – at Carshalton on Monday and at Welling today, when a Kaan Bennett goal seven minutes from time did the job for Bradley Pritchard’s team.
See Colin Bowman’s video report from Welling – including the goal, full-time scenes and interviews with Pritchard and keeper Louis Rogers – in the video player at the top of this page.
Chi City had started the season with two draws but got their first win today, coming out 2-1 winners away to Hashtag, with Billy Vigar and Ryan Davidson were on target.
Lewes are eighth in the table, Chi City tenth – and not far behind in 13th are Whitehawk after their first win, a 3-2 success over CVPM – Josh Nandhra, Charlie Lambert and Harry Bridle the scorers.
All four of our Sussex sides are back in action next weekend – but before then will find out – in Monday’s draw – who they will face in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup.