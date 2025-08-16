WATCH Lewes and Chichester City enjoy Isthmian premier wins - Burgess Hill Town fifth after extending unbeaten start

Sussex’s four Isthmian premier teams have had a weekend to savour.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewes made it two wins from three with a 1-0 victory at Welling; Chichester City earned their first win – 2-1 at Hashtag; Whitehawk beat Cray Valley PM by the odd goal in five and Burgess Hill have seven points from their first three after a Friday night draw at Aveley.

The Hillians are fifth after their 3-3 draw – Harry Lawson, George Vorster and Bobby Price struck to put them 3-1 up before Aveley fought back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewes lost their opening game last weekend but have won two on the road since – at Carshalton on Monday and at Welling today, when a Kaan Bennett goal seven minutes from time did the job for Bradley Pritchard’s team.

A break in play for Lewes at Welling - picture by Colin Bowman

See Colin Bowman’s video report from Welling – including the goal, full-time scenes and interviews with Pritchard and keeper Louis Rogers – in the video player at the top of this page.

Chi City had started the season with two draws but got their first win today, coming out 2-1 winners away to Hashtag, with Billy Vigar and Ryan Davidson were on target.

Lewes are eighth in the table, Chi City tenth – and not far behind in 13th are Whitehawk after their first win, a 3-2 success over CVPM – Josh Nandhra, Charlie Lambert and Harry Bridle the scorers.

All four of our Sussex sides are back in action next weekend – but before then will find out – in Monday’s draw – who they will face in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup.