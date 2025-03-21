Watch: Mark Dunford discusses Scott Lindsey's return to Crawley Town and he reveals what hat he is going eat

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 21st Mar 2025, 09:56 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 10:04 BST
Scott Lindsey’s return to Crawley Town has certainly brought some excitement to the end of what has been a tumultuous season.

Lindsey replaces Rob Elliot, who parted company with the club on Wednesday.

And following Elliot’s departure, SussexWorld senior editor Mark Dunford said on the latest Gull-Mouth Action podcast he ‘would eat his hat’ if Lindsey returned.

So Mark joined Derren Howard for a special edition of the podcast to discuss the reaction and implications of Lindsey’s return – and he revealed what hat he would be eating.

Watch the conversation in the video above.

