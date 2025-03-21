Watch: Mark Dunford discusses Scott Lindsey's return to Crawley Town and he reveals what hat he is going eat
Scott Lindsey’s return to Crawley Town has certainly brought some excitement to the end of what has been a tumultuous season.
Lindsey replaces Rob Elliot, who parted company with the club on Wednesday.
And following Elliot’s departure, SussexWorld senior editor Mark Dunford said on the latest Gull-Mouth Action podcast he ‘would eat his hat’ if Lindsey returned.
So Mark joined Derren Howard for a special edition of the podcast to discuss the reaction and implications of Lindsey’s return – and he revealed what hat he would be eating.
Watch the conversation in the video above.