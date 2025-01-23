WATCH Penalty incident that had Littlehampton Town boss saying 'it's like nothing I’ve seen'
That was the verdict of a disbelieving Littlehampton Town joint boss Mitch Hand on the decision to give East Grinstread a penalty against his side after a defender’s clean clearance.
The Marigolds were furious at the spot-kick – and sure enough, Charlie Harris’ converted effort gave the Wasps a 1-0 win at The Sportsfield to leave the hosts in a bit of trouble near the bottom of the Isthmian south east division table.
They were four points adrift of the safe zone ahead of Tuesday night’s visit to Eastbourne Town.
That resulted in a creditable point from a 0-0 draw to halt the run of league losses. Hand said of Saturday: “It’s probably my most frustrating day in football so far.
"I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I have never and will never blame a result on a referee – his one decision did not stop us winning the game.
"But the penalty decision is like nothing I’ve ever seen in my life.
"That being said we had our own chances and I can’t believe we’ve come away from the game with nothing.
"The boys gave it their all and I won’t fault them – it just wasn’t our day.
"With everyone around us losing, the task stays the same, two or three games could completely flip it on its head and it’s going to be an exciting run-in.”
The Golds host Hythe Town – who are also in the bottom four – on Saturday.
