From losing their assistant manager to cancer, to getting into the play-offs at the end of the season and going up. This is the first episode of The Grassroots Spotlight.

In an all-new video 10-minute documentary series named The Grassroots Spotlight produced by Henry Bryant, we look at the highs and lows faced by Chichester City FC last season.

The club was formed in 1873 and added the title ‘city’ to its name in 1948.

Miles Rutherford says: “Last year was a crazy year, there were some real lows. There were times when I thought ‘is it worth doing’, and now we’ve ended up getting promoted."

Last season, Chichester Assistant Manager Graeme Gee passed away on April 11, 2024. His passing prompted a flood of heartfelt tributes from clubs, players and managers who had known Graeme or worked with him.

Graeme had been assistant to Miles Rutherford at Chi since 2015. The pair had led a transformation of the club that took them from the Southern Combination League to the Isthmian League.

They now find themselves in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

Watch as we take a deep dive into the club and speak to the manager, coaches, fans and even the 58-year-old gatekeeper who started at 15.

There’s also talk on Chichester’s FA Cup run back in 2019 and how it helped the club, who were in financial difficulty.

You can watch The Grassroots Spotlight on Dailymotion on the Sussex World channel. Here’s the link to watch it https://dai.ly/x99qcjk. If you would like your club to be featured in an episode, email [email protected].