Scott Lindsey was impressed by Crawley Town’s newest signing, who made his debut against Stockport on Saturday (September 14).

After conceding inside six minutes, the Reds fought back to salvage a point thanks to subs titute Armando Quitirna – who won and then converted a penalty with his first few touches.

However, he was not the only sub who impressed the manager.

Former Arsenal midfielder Ibrahim, who joined on loan from Hertha-Berlin, was called into action in the 66th minute in place of Jay Williams – and the youngster raised eyebrows with his performance.

Crawley Town's loan signing Bradley Ibrahim made his debut against Stockport County. Photo: Stephen Lawrence/Telephoto Images

Lindsey said: “We had to make a change as Jay had got booked and it looked like he could get sent off. I didn’t want to go down to ten men. Bradley has made his league debut today so we’ve just applauded him for that.

“I thought he did really well. He looked assured. He put in a couple of strong tackles. He looked calm and good on the ball. He made some good passes. We are pleased with that. All the subs did well and made an impact.”

The midfielder joined the club on a season-long loan. The 19-year-old joined Arsenal’s academy in September 2017 and signed his first professional contract with the Gunners in March 2022. Bradley spent most of his childhood career at QPR, before joining the Premier League outfit.

It was also a special occasion for Crawley’s new number nine who made his first start for the club after signing from Mansfield Town.

Will Swan looked to have played the furthest forward while Rushian Hepburn-Murphy occupying the right-hand side – but Lindsey said they were ‘both up front, high up the pitch’.

"Will grew into the game,” Lindsey said. “The first half was difficult for him as he didn’t get much of the ball and Stockport blocked him out quite well.

"We created more chances in the second half because we had more movement off the ball.

"We didn’t see that so much in the first half.”

After three defeats in a row, this was a much-needed positive result for Lindsey and his side who will look to build on this next week when they face Wrexham. Click here to see our player ratings.

Lindsey added: “We looked like the team who wanted to win it the most at the end.

"That’s the pleasing thing for me. I can now build on that. We can take energy from that into next week and get them to realise there needs to be more belief in what we’re doing here.”